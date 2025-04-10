The Philadelphia Eagles are riding high after a Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the offseason is full of questions, with several players leaving. With departures including Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham—who said he's “90% retired“—the Eagles have some work to do in the NFL Draft.

Thankfully, the Eagles have had success in the draft in recent years, so the hope is that general manager Howie Roseman can hit a home run again. As it stands, the Eagles have the No. 32 pick in the draft, although things can certainly change given the number of trades we have seen in years past.

ESPN experts Tim McManus and Jordan Reid answered some questions about the Eagles draft buzz. One of them was whether or not the Eagles would go back to the trenches after they selected cornerback Quinyon Mitchell a year ago.

“It's a safe bet, as the Eagles have used their first pick on a lineman nine times since Roseman became general manager in 2010. The most direct path to playing time is on the defensive side of the ball, with the departures of Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and Milton Williams creating openings in the rotation,” Tim McManus wrote.

As far as trading up, that is always an option, especially if the Eagles see somebody they like. Reid revealed two stars that they have their eyes on this year.

“The Eagles are mostly content to let the board fall to them at No. 32, but they are prepared to move up if a prospect who's high on their board ends up falling. Two names to keep an eye on are defensive tackle Walter Nolen (Ole Miss) and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee). And while they broke tendency last year by drafting cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in Round 1, expect them to revert to their usual form this year.”

Nolen and Pearce are fluid in recent mock drafts and have seen varying landing spots, but there is no question defensive line is an area of need for the Eagles. The bigger question is whether or not they trade up or pick whoever falls to them at the end of the first round.

Only time will tell, but you can never count out the aggressive nature of Roseman.