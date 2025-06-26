Everybody will be gunning for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. And that means guys like Cooper DeJean will need to be outstanding again. Also, the Eagles have been urged to sign a new weapon for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

It’s not like the Eagles are hurting at the wide receiver position with A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith leading the way. But depth is an issue. Jahan Dotson is not a big threat at WR3, so the team could use an upgrade there.

And one NFL analyst suggested a former Cincinnati Bengals wideout for the spot.

Eagles urged to sign WR Tyler Boyd

The nine-year veteran played his first eight seasons with the Bengals. He moved on to the Titans in 2024, posting 39 catches for 390 yards.

“What do you suggest for the team that has basically everything?” Aaron Schatz wrote. “One thing the Eagles could use is more depth at the wide receiver position, particularly a slot receiver who can open underneath and convert third downs. Keenan Allen would fit, but we have him going to the Dolphins. So, how about Boyd?

“(Boyd) was an important part of the Bengals' offense from 2016 to 2023. Jahan Dotson feels like he's in a better position to be productive in his second season in the Eagles' offense, but Boyd would provide a strong backup in case Dotson is not.”

Article Continues Below

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he knows the team can’t stand on 2024 ground, according to the Eagles’ YouTube page via yahoo.com.

“First I want to say, the celebration is over,” Sirianni said. “OK? The celebration is over, preparation is here. Celebration is over, preparation is here. As we continued through here last year, as we came into the 2024 season there was a lot that we talked about of handling adversity. Now, it's a little different. You have to handle success, Right? It's a different animal. Right?

“You've got to handle success. Everyone right now, for the guys here, is telling you how good you are. Treat praise like perfume. Sniff it, don't drink it. It's poison.”

Pro Football Focus seems to think the Eagles have everything they need already. The Eagles got the No. 1 ranking for receiving corps for 2025, according to pff.com.

“The Eagles earned a team 79.1 PFF receiving grade last season and boast the No. 1 (A.J. Brown) and No. 17 (DeVonta Smith) receivers in PFF's top 32 wide receiver rankings, as well as the No. 2 running back (Saquon Barkley) and No. 8 tight end (Dallas Goedert),” Trevor Sikkema wrote. “Throw in Jahan Dotson as an ideal No. 3 receiver, and you’ve got a group that has a strong case for being the best in the league.”