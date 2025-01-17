The Pittsburgh Steelers have become a mix of consistent and underachieving. Head coach Mike Tomlin builds a regular season winner annually, only to fall early in the playoffs. The franchise now has a huge decision to make once the 2025 NFL Draft arrives.

The 21st overall pick must erase the Steelers' string of first round exits. This selection can catapult Pittsburgh back into the conversation for the AFC's elite. Pittsburgh has fallen behind the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, even the rival Baltimore Ravens for too long.

Who's the prime target at No. 21? We're not just thinking about one name for this spot. We've envisioned three different prospects who can recharge the franchise. Here's the trio the Steelers should consider ahead of April 25 in Green Bay.

Jalen Milroe, quarterback, Alabama

Pittsburgh is trekking towards changing starting quarterbacks for the third straight season.

Russell Wilson is a free agent. Justin Fields is also on the list of 2025 available QBs for the upcoming free agent market. The Steelers previously dumped former first rounder Kenny Pickett before the 2024 season.

Tomlin and the Steelers need to think long term, even if Wilson or Fields get welcomed back. That's where Jalen Milroe comes in.

The Alabama product may not look like a finished product. But his strong arm and mobility traits could get the Steelers front office swooning over him if he's available at No. 21. This also keeps Pittsburgh's current theme of rolling with dual-threat quarterbacks. Milroe heads to the league with 78 combined touchdowns in tow.

Emeka Egbuka, wide receiver, Ohio State

NFL teams have to wait until 2027 for the dynamic Jeremiah Smith to become draft eligible. But Emeka Egbuka is available for the taking.

Egbuka isn't someone who'll set the world on fire with his skillset compared to Smith. Or even predecessor Marvin Harrison Jr. But he's dependable off his route running, hands and ball-tracking ability.

Egbuka looks more comparable to Jaxson Smith-Njigba. The senior comes with a near-similar build and skillset to the 2022 first rounder from the Seattle Seahawks.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is projected to land in Pittsburgh, per Dane Brugler's mock draft from The Athletic on Wednesday. Pittsburgh showed a mediocre WR room. Egbuka can come in and reignite the air attack.

Benjamin Morrison, cornerback, Notre Dame

The Steelers have an aging defensive line to address. Taking an interior defensive linemen looks enticing. Mason Graham of Michigan is the best IDL of the draft. But he's not guaranteed to fall below pick No. 16.

Multiple air attacks exposed the Steelers secondary this past season. Joey Porter Jr. struggled his second season. Donte Jackson, despite his five interceptions, struggled on outside CB duties. Jackson is heading off to free agency too.

This defense already has to deal with Ja'Marr Chase twice a year. And now Jerry Jeudy after delivering 90 catches for 1,229 yards in his Cleveland Browns debut. Pittsburgh shouldn't ignore bolstering the secondary right away.

Benjamin Morrison is the top 2025 draft prospect for Notre Dame. He comes with the positional versatility that'll allow Tomlin to plug him anywhere. Morrison's other major strength is his man coverage ability. And if he locks up Smith or Egbuka on Monday for the national title, Morrison's stock will only rise.