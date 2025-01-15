Notre Dame football created its most national championship ready roster since the 2012 season. That Fighting Irish team featured no shortage of rising NFL talent. This Notre Dame team brings its own abundance of pro-ready players.

Notre Dame has a shot at upsetting Ohio State, plus end its long title dry spell since 1988. But this highly-anticipated contest comes with an NFL angle.

Multiple league scouts look ready to lock in on numerous Irish players. Particularly five who could watch their stock rise in the College Football Playoff title game.

Who are the five most capable of boosting their draft value off the CFP title game? These five choices already play an integral role inside the Mercedes Benz Dome — and could get general managers, scouts and head coaches placing them high on their draft boards.

Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame cornerback

Notre Dame established itself with an aggressive defensive identity under head coach Marcus Freeman. The cornerback Morrison is one who clearly embraces the culture installed by Freeman. He's the top 2025 NFL Draft prospect on this ND roster.

Morrison earned a late first round grade by Bleacher Report. He's a versatile coverage defender who's delivered 18 pass breakups and nine career interceptions. Teams shouldn't be concerned about his zero picks this season — as offenses noticeably throw away from his side.

But his stock rises ahead of April's draft off this major assignment: Covering Jeremiah Smith. Morrison will cross paths with the explosive Buckeyes freshman. Freeman and ND defensive coordinator Al Golden prefer to run man coverage. Morrison sparks new conversations for first round chatter by winning the man battle against Smith.

Xavier Watts, Safety

Watts is another pivotal piece for one of the nation's top defenses. Except Watts is a high-motor player known for setting the tone.

The 6-foot, 201-pound safety brings a linebacker-like nose for the football. Then arrives in a destructive mood. He's also cerebral in identifying the short to intermediate passes, then preventing the run-after-catch opportunity from there.

Watts' stock blows up by keeping more than Smith in front of him. He'll be tasked to erase any big play opportunities Emeka Egbuka will have. Plus force OSU quarterback Will Howard to play the short game instead of going deep. NFL teams will zero in on Watts' coverage ability and physical run-stuffing in Atlanta.

Riley Leonard, quarterback

Morrison and Watts are surefire late day one, early day two draft prospects. What about ND's QB1?

Leonard will impress teams off his toughness. He went back in the Orange Bowl after sustaining a scary head ailment, then spearheaded the opening second half touchdown drive. Teams likely will fawn over his scrambling ability too, with Leonard bringing a tight end-like physical running style.

Leonard, however, is hot-and-cold as a passer. He's yet to surpass 230 passing yards this season. Leonard delivers erratic throws once he's under pressure. He'll have to stay calm against a fierce pass rush for his NFL stock to elevate.

Mitchell Evans, tight end

Evans is one more offensive prospect with high NFL intrigue. More so off his blue collar nature at TE.

Evans powerfully walls off edge rushers in the running attack, which opens plenty of room for Leonard and the ND running backs. But GMs and other personnel will fawn over his work inside the 20-yard line.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder is already a size mismatch against defensive backs and even linebackers. But Evans shows strong peripheral vision in attacking soft spots in coverage while in the red zone. He then resorts to an NBA-like power forward maneuver to box out and claim the ball with his massive hands. He's got future red zone scoring option written all over him for the NFL.

Jeremiyah Love, running back

Could Love entertain the idea of coming out early, as a sophomore?

Love has grown into a star in this 12-team postseason tournament. The 6-foot, 206-pounder is a walking touchdown threat — with Love scoring in 14 of 15 ND games this season. He's got the build, violent running and nose for the end zone NFL teams seek…

Except Love has to wait until 2026 for the NFL Draft. Love hasn't completed the mandatory three-year rule to become draft eligible. But by shredding OSU, he could create conversations about becoming the top RB of the '26 class. Let alone a future first round selection.