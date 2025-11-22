Aaron Rodgers is tough as nails. Against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback took a hard hit after taking a sack. Rodgers was taken out of the game with an injury, later revealed to be a fractured wrist. The injury was on his non-throwing hand, at least, but it's still a painful injury to deal with.

And yet, Rodgers was spotted yesterday at the Steelers' practice for Week 12 against the Chicago Bears. The quarterback was wearing a protective cast on his left wrist. It's a good sign that Rodgers is gearing up to play. Rodgers' resilience left rookie QB Will Howard in awe.

“He’s got some pretty unbelievable pain tolerance,” Howard said, per Steelers.com. “Knowing what kind of pain comes with that injury. Like, I’ve broken my hands and stuff before, obviously this year. Broken my arms before. It’s painful. So the fact that he’s out there, going through reps. It says a lot about, you know, his pain tolerance. He’s a tough dude.”

Article Continues Below

Prior to the injury, Rodgers was having an okay-ish game against the Bengals. The veteran quarterback completed 60% of his passes for 116 yards and threw one touchdown with no interceptions. After the injury, long-time Steelers backup Mason Rudolph filled in for Rodgers. In just over a half of action, Rudolph completed 12 of his 16 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

Rodgers is set to take on an awfully familiar foe. During his time with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers became known as the “owner” of the Bears due to how many times he defeated them. Now with the Steelers, Rodgers looks to maintain that dominance over one of his oldest rivals.