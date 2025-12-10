The Miami Dolphins travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers for Monday Night Football to end Week 15. The NFL season moves very quickly, and this game is very important for both teams to make a push for the postseason.

The Steelers are bringing back their “color rush” uniforms for this exciting matchup. Defensive stars T.J. Watt and Patrick Queen spoke on the uniforms ahead of the matchup against the Dolphins.

“I think the Color Rush is awesome,” said linebacker T.J. Watt. “I think it's great for the fans to bring energy, and for us to have a different look. An all-black look is always cool. We usually perform really well in them, so I'm excited to wear them.”

Patrick Queen then spoke on the all-black look.

“It's kind of a stealth look,” said linebacker Patrick Queen. “I like the all black uniform with a little gold highlight in them and the block numbers. You can't beat the block numbers, so it's an all-around good uniform. It's a very discreet, lowkey look. I don't even know how to describe it. It's just cool.”

“It's a great look, the all black with the block numbers and a little highlight of gold is a good look. I think it gives off an intimidating look. It's a night game, primetime game. That goes hand-in-hand. Night game, all black, can't beat it.”

The Steelers have an 8-3 record all-time wearing those uniforms. They hope that the winning continues on Monday night as they aim to improve to 8-6 on the season. The Steelers control their own destiny to the AFC North crown. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke after the big Ravens win about what he needs from his team.

“I just think we were in aggressive posture all day,” Tomlin said after the win. “I just think that's how we got out of bed this morning. That's what's required when you're playing these guys in their venue.”