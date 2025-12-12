News of Philip Rivers’ comeback attempt with the Indianapolis Colts left Mike Tomlin dumbfounded. The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach ultimately chose not to address the 44-year-old quarterback’s potential return to the NFL. “That’s none of my business. I’m trying to be ready for the Dolphins,” Tomlin explained.

Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, was more than happy to discuss the topic. When asked for his take on Rivers signing with the Colts, the veteran passer gave an enthusiastic endorsement. “Well, I’m not the oldest guy in the league. Love that,” Rodgers said, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

“It’s pretty incredible though. He’s been out for I believe four full seasons, plus part of this season. I was laughing because a couple buddies hit me up asking what I would do in the situation, and I said, without missing a beat, ‘I’m retired. I’m staying retired.’”

Aaron Rodgers looked spry in Steelers’ Week 14 win

Rodgers celebrated his 42nd birthday earlier this month. Prior to Rivers' un-retirement, the Steelers QB had been the oldest player in the NFL. Rodgers narrowly edged out Marcades Lewis by five months.

Article Continues Below

Rivers celebrated his 44th birthday earlier this week. And with his Colts reunion he’ll join the NFL’s 40 and older club, which consists of just six players: Rivers (44), Rodgers (42), Lewis (41), Matt Prater (41), Nick Folk (41) and Joe Flacco (40).

Rivers hung up his cleats after the 2020 season. The Pro Bowl passer was eligible for the 2026 Hall of Fame class. Now Rivers has a chance to start in Week 15 for the Colts.

“Big credit to Phil. I’ve been a fan of his forever,” Rodgers said. “I just love the way that he competes and plays, Again, not the most gifted player. But cerebral as all get out. Hilarious trash talker. And, I wish him nothing but the best.”

Rodgers looked spry in the Steelers' 27-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. The four-time MVP had one of his best games of the season. Rodgers even scored a rushing touchdown, breaking out the old discount double-check celebration. It was his first rushing TD in three years.

The Steelers took a one-game lead in the AFC North with the victory. The team takes on Miami in Week 15.