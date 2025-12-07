The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-22, on Sunday. They are now 6-7, a game behind Pittsburgh, with an uphill battle to the AFC North title. While Alex Highsmith's sack of Lamar Jackson ended the game, a play earlier in the fourth quarter garnered attention. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was not thrilled about the Isaiah Likely touchdown taken off the board, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

“The explanation was that the third foot didn't get down before the ball came out,” Harbaugh said, echoing what the officials said.

“I believe a lot of things. I think the Aaron Rodgers play…when you're making a catch, you have to survive the ground. He didn't survive the ground, he's not down by contact,” Harbaugh said, deflecting to another controversial play. “I'm sure they'll explain it to us. They had plenty of time to look at it; they're the ones who are experts in the rules.”

John Harbaugh on the overturned Isaiah Likely TD and the overturned interception: pic.twitter.com/lkDP1Smg6C — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 7, 2025

Harbaugh said that both plays are rules issues and not officiating issues, as the rulings came down from New York. On the field, both plays were ruled in the Ravens' favor. But the replay review flipped them in Pittsburgh's direction.

You make the call: Ravens TE Isaiah Likely Touchdown or incomplete? pic.twitter.com/YoGObodFpe — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) December 7, 2025

Likely takes the third step as the ball is knocked out of his hands. It was ruled a touchdown on the field, but was flipped to an incomplete pass after review. Baltimore would have taken a one-point lead if the touchdown counted, but instead turned it over on downs.

The Rodgers play Harbaugh referenced was ruled an interception on the field. The replay review overturned it, saying Rodgers caught his own pass and was down by contact. Harbaugh appeared to have a bigger issue with this call than the Likely one, although both had significant impacts on the game.

IS THIS A CATCH BY AARON RODGERS OR AN INTERCEPTION BY THE #RAVENS…? This will be one of the most controversial calls we will see all season.

pic.twitter.com/mqBTfkybWt — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 7, 2025

Had this stayed an interception, the Ravens would have had the ball down five deep in Steelers territory. After it was overturned, Pittsburgh punted, leading to the Likely possession.