Former NFL All-Pro JJ Watt posted on X, formerly Twitter, with an update on his brother, Pittsburgh Steelers star defender TJ Watt, who was hospitalized yesterday with what was reported as “lung discomfort.”

“Yesterday TJ had successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility,” JJ Watt wrote.

“Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today.

“He and his family are very appreciative of everyone’s kind words and well wishes.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport subsequently reported that TJ Watt “is expected to play again this season,” although the exact timetable seems unclear. He also elaborated on what dry needling is and gave some details about TJ Watt's specific case.

“Sometimes this heals on its own. This didn't, so surgery was necessary. A scary 24 hours. But full recovery expected,” Rapoport posted on X.

“Dry needling is a treatment many, many players do at the team facility without issue to alleviate general soreness,” he wrote in another post. “Following one treatment, TJ Watt was left in extreme pain, and doctors quickly sent him to the hospital.

“A harrowing experience. But minor surgery & full recovery.”

As a result of this ailment, TJ Watt's streak of more than 50 consecutive starts for the Steelers would appear to be ending, as Pittsburgh is set to host the Miami Dolphins on Monday. The Steelers then play the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens to close the regular season.

Watt won the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award and has been named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro seven and six times, respectively. He has seven sacks and 53 tackles in 13 games this season.