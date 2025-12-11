After the Pittsburgh Steelers' big road win over the Baltimore Ravens, the team prepares for a Monday Night Football contest against the Miami Dolphins. While Steelers star T.J. Watt is getting ready for MNF against the Dolphins, his status is in question after recent news of him going to the hospital.

According to Burt Lauten, one of Pittsburgh's spokespersons, Watt is in the hospital for what's described as he was “experiencing discomfort” in his lungs in Pittsburgh's practice facility on Wednesday. Lauten would also express that Watt will not practice on Thursday, and his status for the game against Miami is “in question.”

“T.J. Watt is currently in a local hospital for further medical evaluation of his lung after experiencing discomfort at the practice facility on Wednesday,” Lauten wrote. “He will not be at practice on Thursday, and his status for Monday night's game vs. Miami is in question. Coach Tomlin will provide more updates at the appropriate time.”

Steelers could be without a key piece to defense in T.J. Watt

Article Continues Below

So far this season, Watt has played in every game, recording 53 tackles and seven sacks for the 31-year-old, who continues to be one of the league's most feared defensive players. Since 2022, Watt has been Pittsburgh's “Iron Man,” having not missed a game during that span, with Monday potentially being the first one.

Still, there's no doubt that fans are concerned for Watt, as hearing he's gone to the hospital for a lung issue would make anybody feel that way. Watt is a seven-time Pro Bowler with four first-team All-Pro honors, while also being named as NFL's defensive player of the year in 2021.

At any rate, the Steelers could be missing a key piece of the team's defense for what is a crucial contest in keeping their one-game lead at 7-6 on the Ravens, who are at 6-7, for first place in the AFC North division.