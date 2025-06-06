The Aaron Rodgers deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers has sparked many reactions across the NFL landscape. The deal is a one-year contract, and it comes off like the last gasp that Rodgers has in his NFL career.

His time with the New York Jets was a massive disappointment with one year gone due to injury, and the next, the Jets lost games and weren't competitive despite him under center and the talent around him. Still, some people think he's not done yet.

Rich Gannon, a prominent voice in the NFL and former MVP, spoke up on Sirius XM about what Aaron Rodgers can do for the Steelers. Despite his age, He believes he's not done and can help a team win in the NFL.

Gannon said, “He can still do it; there's no question in my mind.” He also thinks there has been no slowing down with the arm talent, that he can still compete, and that Pittsburgh is an excellent fit for him.

Gannon is not the be-all and end-all NFL voice regarding quarterbacks, but having a former MVP speak up and voice his support for what Rodgers still has left in the tank means something. Gannon played in the NFL from 1987 to 2004 and did it with the Minnesota Vikings, the Washington Commanders, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Oakland Raiders.

He won his MVP award in 2002 with the Raiders. He had 4,689 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, a 67.6% completion percentage, and a career-high 97.2 passer rating.

Rodgers loves the spotlight on him, but the best thing about where he is going is that the Steelers are the epitome of a rock-solid organization. They rarely make bad decisions and have stability across the board from ownership to front office and coaching. That stability is much different than the circus he was in the middle of with the New York Jets.

This experiment could certainly fail, especially after what we saw with the Jets. However, seeing more and more NFL media voices and former players like Gannon voicing their support and thinking it will work means a lot because they have been in and around the game much longer than any fan has ever been.