It is now officially official. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has informed the Pittsburgh Steelers that he will sign with the team before next week's mini-camp. Rodgers is making the move to Pittsburgh after an unsuccessful two-year stint with the New York Jets. Rodgers is 41, so there is a good chance that the final chapter of his career is with the Steelers.

“Renegade A-Rod: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers informed the #Steelers he’ll fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and sign before next week’s minicamp, sources tell The Insiders,” Tom Pelissero said in a post. “Finally, a done deal: Rodgers, 41, will play his 21st NFL season in black and gold.”

It seems likely that the Steelers will be the final team that Aaron Rodgers plays for, and there is also a chance that the 2025 season is his last ever. Rodgers is signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh.

“BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers to sign 1-year deal with Steelers ahead of next week's minicamp,” the NFL said in a post.

Although it took a long time, the Steelers have always felt good about Rodgers coming to Pittsburgh. Mike Tomlin ended up being a major factor, and Rodgers might not be in this position without him.

“Steelers never wavered in their belief that Aaron Rodgers eventually would sign with Pittsburgh,” Adam Schefter said in a post. “Steelers HC Mike Tomlin loomed large in this entire situation. Tomlin was a drawing card for Rodgers, and was happy to work within Rodgers’ timeline. He is a major reason that Rodgers will be a Steeler.”

Aaron Rodgers has been in the NFL since 2005. He spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers before going to New York, and he is about to enter his 21st season of professional football. He is one of the best to ever do it, but he hasn't had a lot of success at the end of his career. Can Rodgers end things on a high note in Pittsburgh?