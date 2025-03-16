The Pittsburgh Steelers stumbled to a disappointing finish in their last five games that culminated with an uninspiring defeat at the hands of their archrival Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers are a proud franchise with a storied history, but general manager Omar Khan has his work cut out for him if he wants to get this team back into contention. The upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in April presents a golden opportunity for Khan to put his fingerprints on the next iteration of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Khan already made his first move to address the team's needs by trading for wide receiver DK Metcalf. This deal secured desperately needed talent at the pass catcher position, and as far as premium assets, the Steelers only gave up a second-round draft pick in this transaction.

With that being said, here's an updated five-round mock draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers using the PFF NFL Mock Draft Simulator.

Pittsburgh Steelers 5-round post-combine NFL mock draft

Round 1: Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia

To start with, my grade for this pick has absolutely nothing to do with Malaki Starks as a player. Starks is an incredibly gifted defensive back with all of the traits necessary to thrive in today's NFL.

Starks has incredible speed as a former track star, and he's developed the football instincts to utilize his speed as much as possible. He excels at reading the field, and his speed allows him to play the centerfielder role and terrorize quarterbacks. He can bait opposing QBs into risky throws and then jump the routes, has the speed to take risks, and gets himself back into the play if he gambles and loses.

Starks would be a dream addition to the Steelers' roster for defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, and there are very few bad things that anybody can say about Starks as a player.

With all of that being said, the Steelers should not be using their first-round selection this year on any defensive player, with the possible exception of Will Johnson if he has a nearly unfathomable slide on draft night. The Steelers simply have too many needs on the offensive side of the ball.

The Steelers addressed wide receiver already, but they still need a new quarterback and they need to improve their offensive line. They might also need to add another running back to the roster after losing Najee Harris to the Chargers. With all of these issues to address on the offensive side of the ball, there simply is no room for the team to take a luxury pick and add a defensive player in the first round.

Steelers Grade: B

Round 3: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Milroe is going to be one of the most polarizing prospects in this year's class. It wouldn't be a shock if he ends up being the best quarterback to come out of this year's draft class, but at the same time, it wouldn't be surprising if he burns out in the NFL and doesn't make it to a second contract. In some way, he is the ultimate boom-or-bust prospect.

Starting with the positive when we look at the former Alabama product. Milroe is an incredible athlete, and even that might be underselling his talent. He has a cannon on his shoulder and is capable of rifling the ball 60 or more yards down the field with what seems like a simple flick on the wrist.

If Milroe reaches his ultimate potential, he could turn out like a cross between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. That's the kind of upside potential that we are talking about here.

Of course, the downside is just as drastic. Milroe struggles with accuracy and consistency. While he is seemingly good for two or three spectacular plays every game that will amaze audiences, he is also equally good for two or three plays each weekend that will leave fans and coaches absolutely dismayed.

It's difficult to say that Milroe struggled to process the game when Alabama didn't ask him to do a ton of that, but the reality remains that he's unproven in that aspect.

One thing that even the harshest critics will have to give Milroe credit for is his leadership. He's the kind of player that teammates will gravitate toward, and he should have no problem commanding an NFL locker room, even as a rookie.

Steelers Grade: A+

Round 4: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

Dorian Strong is a talented but inconsistent cornerback with plenty of upside and is deserving of a mid-round pick. This makes Strong excellent value in the fourth round, and the Steelers should add him with this pick to bolster their secondary.

Strong has excellent measurables with decent speed to go along with great flexibility and athleticism. He should be able to stick with receivers in the NFL, and he has plenty of upside to lock down number-one receiving options if everything falls into place.

His biggest issues are playing too physically and gambling on jumping routes, both of which can be fixed with NFL coaching. Strong also has elite ball skills and is a sure tackler who can reliably bring down ball carriers in the open field.

Steelers Grade: A-

Round 5: Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

Jackson would be a steal in the fifth round, especially with Cam Heyward getting a bit long in the tooth. The Steelers need to find Heyward's replacement sooner rather than later, and Jackson can help fill that role.

Jackson is battle-tested, having gained plenty of experience while dominating as a run stuffer in the always formidable SEC. At 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at slightly over 340 pounds, Jackson is an absolute behemoth, and he has plenty of athleticism and agility for his size.

Steelers Grade: A