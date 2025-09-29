The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without star cornerback Jalen Ramsey for an extended period of time.

Ramsey is expected to miss “several games” with a hamstring injury, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The star cornerback tried to return from his injury for Pittsburgh's clash with the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, but it did not work out.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has four pass deflections. six total tackles, one quarterback hit and an interception so far this season. Ramsey came up with the game-winning pass break-up in Pittsburgh's Week 1 victory over the New York Jets.

Pittsburgh acquired Ramsey via a trade from the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 offseason. They sent Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami in exchange for the veteran cornerback and tight end Jonnu Smith. Ramsey last earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023, his second-to-last season with the Dolphins prior to the trade.

Ramsey had four total tackles in Pittsburgh's Week 4 victory over the Vikings before leaving with the hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh will also be without wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. He threw a block that helped star wideout DK Metcalf secure an 80-yard touchdown reception in the Steelers' win over the Vikings in Dublin.

Austin III has been a revelation for the Steelers this season, hauling in 10 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns through the first four weeks of the season. He had season lows in receptions (two), targets (two) and receiving yards (13) before leaving Sunday's game with the shoulder injury.

The Steelers will have a bye week for Week 5 as they head back from their overseas trip to Dublin. They will return to the field and look to keep their strong 3-1 start going in Week 6, when they take on the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. EST.