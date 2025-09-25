The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to make history at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, September 28, facing the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL's first regular-season game on Irish soil. Both teams enter this landmark matchup at 2-1, with the Steelers riding momentum from a 21-14 victory over the Patriots and the Vikings coming off a dominant 48-10 win against the Bengals. As 2.5-point underdogs in this neutral-site contest, the Steelers have everything to prove on the international stage. Here are three bold predictions for Pittsburgh's performance in Dublin.

Aaron Rodgers Will Throw for 300+ Yards and Three Touchdowns

Despite early-season struggles that have seen Aaron Rodgers grade out poorly with Pro Football Focus, ranking 35th among 36 qualifying quarterbacks, the Dublin stage presents the perfect opportunity for the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer to silence his critics. Rodgers has already thrown for seven touchdowns against three interceptions through three games, but his yards per pass attempt (6.8) ranks just 16th in the NFL.

The Vikings defense, while formidable with playmakers like Andrew Van Ginkel, Jonathan Greenard, and Dallas Turner leading their pass rush, may struggle with the emotional weight of playing in Ireland. Rodgers thrives on big stages and has recorded 224+ passing yards in 10 of his last 11 Week 4 appearances. With DK Metcalf finally finding chemistry with his new quarterback—having caught 10 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns through three games—and tight end Jonnu Smith providing consistent underneath options, Rodgers will exploit the Vikings' secondary for his best performance as a Steeler.

The historic atmosphere at Croke Park, combined with Pittsburgh being designated as the “home” team, will energize Rodgers to deliver a vintage performance that reminds everyone why the Steelers made this quarterback gamble.

T.J. Watt Will Record Three Sacks and Force Two Fumbles

T.J. Watt enters the Dublin game with modest numbers—two sacks and one forced fumble through three contests—but the Vikings' offensive line struggles present a golden opportunity for the Steelers' defensive superstar to dominate. With Carson Wentz under center due to J.J. McCarthy's ankle injury, the Vikings quarterback will be operating behind a line that has shown vulnerability to elite pass rushers.

“THE FUMBLES CONTINUE! TJ WATT POUNCES ON IT” – Ian Eagle as the @steelers take the ball back in the 4th pic.twitter.com/DXsyxhFwzA — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 21, 2025

Watt has historically elevated his play in marquee matchups, and this international showcase represents the biggest stage he's played on since the playoffs. His teammate Cam Heyward praised Watt's leadership and expects big things from the defense after their rocky start. The 30-year-old edge rusher, who led the NFL with six forced fumbles last season, will feast on Wentz's tendency to hold the ball too long and create multiple turnover opportunities.

Article Continues Below

Brian Flores' defensive scheme for Minnesota relies heavily on blitzing, which could leave Wentz exposed to Watt's pass rush when Pittsburgh has the ball. However, when Minnesota is on offense, Watt will have one-on-one opportunities against an offensive line that has struggled to provide consistent protection. This performance will remind everyone why Watt deserves to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

DK Metcalf Will Have His Breakout Game with 8+ Catches for 120+ Yards

While DK Metcalf's transition to Pittsburgh has been gradual—recording just 10 receptions for 135 yards through three games—the Vikings secondary presents the perfect matchup for his explosive potential. Minnesota will be without key defensive backs due to injury, and Metcalf has historically dominated NFC opponents, scoring at least one touchdown in each of his last three appearances against the Vikings.

DK Metcalf scores against the Seahawks! SEAvsPIT on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/6zY7NA2Qm7 — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025

Arthur Smith's offensive system has been slowly incorporating Metcalf into more diverse route combinations, and the timing with Rodgers is finally clicking after their touchdown connection against the Patriots. The Vikings defense, while strong against the run, has shown vulnerability in coverage, particularly when facing physical receivers who can win contested catches.

Playing in front of 76,000+ fans at Croke Park, Metcalf will thrive in the spotlight and deliver the signature performance that Steelers fans have been waiting for since his blockbuster trade from Seattle. His combination of size, speed, and physicality will prove too much for the Vikings' defensive backs, especially if Byron Murphy Jr. or other key defenders are dealing with the effects of international travel and the early kickoff time.

This breakout performance will validate the Steelers' decision to make Metcalf one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers with his five-year, $150 million contract and establish him as the true number-one target in Pittsburgh's revamped offense.

The Dublin game represents more than just another regular-season contest—it's a chance for the Steelers to make a statement on the international stage while honoring their Irish heritage through founder Art Rooney Sr.'s family roots. With the emotional backdrop of this historic occasion and the pressure of being underdogs, expect Pittsburgh's stars to rise to the moment and deliver performances that will be remembered long after the final whistle at Croke Park.