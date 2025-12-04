It went from not cleared for contact for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to a limited practice session. And then on Thursday, Daniels was a full participant in practice amid the return from his elbow injury, according to a post on X by the Washington Commanders.

There are still questions as to whether Daniels will see the field in Week 14 as the Commanders (3-9) take on the Vikings. The team is out of the playoff picture.

And head coach Dan Quinn already took a ton of heat for leaving Daniels in a blowout game, where the injury occurred. And playing him late in the season with nothing to gain seems like a similar setting.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels on the mend

Daniels hasn’t played since the gruesome injury against the Seahawks four weeks ago. There was fear at the time he might miss the rest of the season. And while that’s still a possibility, the Commanders have to be happy that he’s worked his way back into consideration for game action.

Daniels didn’t get much of a chance to prove himself. He has appeared in only six games, completing 62.5% of his passes for 1,184 yards. His touchdown-to-interception ratio is good at 8-to-2.

Article Continues Below

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury would probably like to get Daniels back on the field, according to Sports Illustrated.

https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders/onsi/news/commanders-kliff-kingsbury-jayden-daniels-development-plan-contracts

“[The team wants Daniels to] continue to learn as a player, continue to grow as a player, and hopefully have some of these weapons out there with him that we can build some more rapport with going into next year,” Kingsbury said.

“It's not the season that we had hoped for, there's no doubt, but as an offense, you want to continue to build and get better. And that's what this group has done.”

Washington has some winnable games left in the season, especially if Daniels returns. They play the Vikings and Giants in the next two weeks. After that, another win would be a long shot as they have the Eagles twice and the Cowboys once.