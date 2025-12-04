The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will battle on Sunday afternoon for first place in the AFC North. The division is very close; even the Cincinnati Bengals still have a shot if they can get hot at the right time. Every game matters, and the Steelers are hoping to defeat the Ravens in Baltimore to improve to 7-6.

After missing practice on Wednesday, both T.J. Watt and Aaron Rodgers returned to practice as full participants on Thursday. Watt is dealing with a toe injury after being stepped on in the loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. Rodgers was banged up after the loss as well, and the sack he took from Joey Bosa was a brutal one.

Article Continues Below

Watt hasn't missed a game since 2022. He played in all 17 games the last two seasons and all 12 this year. It is going to take a serious injury for him not to play. Him being on the field opens up opportunities for other defensive linemen and edge rushers with how often he is double-teamed. On the season, Watt has 47 tackles (18 solo) with seven sacks and three forced fumbles. He even intercepted a pass against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland.

The Steelers have a real shot to win if Lamar Jackson can't play. Jackson missed practice on Thursday after he was limited on Wednesday. The former MVP has been dealing with injuries all season long, and it's unclear if he will be 100% at any point this season. Pittsburgh has a chance to take advantage.