The Pittsburgh Steelers got a shiny new weapon for their secondary in the offseason when they traded for star defensive back Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins.

However, Ramsey missed some time in the training camp due to an undisclosed injury. On Monday, the seven-time Pro Bowler cornerback showed up on the field during Pittsburgh practice, a welcome sighht for head coach Mike Tomlin and the rest of the team.

Ramsey did not seem to see much action practicing on the field, as he spent the day doing stretching and individual drills, but Tomlin hinted that it was because he wanted others to get more practice reps, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Wrote Pryor: “Jalen Ramsey worked off to the side for much of practice. Mike Tomlin said he's ‘day to day' and he'll be back for tomorrow's padded practice.”

The Steelers must have a good idea of what exactly they have in Ramsey, who also signed a four-year extension with Pittsburgh following his trade from Miami.

“Oftentimes when I remove a guy like him, it's about the opportunity that provides others from a rep standpoint,” Tomlin shared.

Ramsey was also among the 13 Steelers players who did not play in the team's Week 1 preseason assignment versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road last Saturday. But given what Tomlin said, one can expect the 30-year-old former Florida State Seminoles star to play at least limited snaps in this coming Saturday's game at home against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

After spending two seasons suiting up for the Dolphins, Ramsey is starting a new chapter in his football career in the NFL with his fourth team in the pros. In 27 games played in Miami threads, Ramsey recorded five interceptions and 16 passes defended to go with 82 combined tackles, a sack and four quarterback hits.

Traded by the Dolphins to Pittsburgh along with tight end Jonnu Smith and a pick in the seventh round in the 2027 NFL draft for star defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and a fifth-rounder in 2027, Ramsey will look to make a significant impact on the Steelers' stop unit that allowed 224.5 passing yards per game in 2024.

