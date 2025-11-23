While Aaron Rodgers had been pushing to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears, it looks like the veteran quarterback will get the game off. As fans had been wondering about the injury status of the Steelers' signal-caller, Adam Schefter reports the bad news.

Rodgers will not play in Sunday's game against his former rival in Chicago, when he spent time with the Green Bay Packers. This decision comes from head coach Mike Tomlin, who stated in a pre-game interview that Mason Rudolph will start.

“Aaron Rodgers is expected to inactive today vs. the Bears,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“No Aaron Rodgers: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin told [Evan Washburn] in a pregame interview that Mason Rudolph will start today vs. Chicago,” Schefter continued.

This comes after Rodgers sustained a fractured wrist in last Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was seen wearing a form of protection on the injured area. With his status up in the air at the time, Schefter had reported that Rodgers had “been pushing” to play against the Bears, but the medical staff was more on the “cautious and guarded” side.

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers has “unbelievable pain tolerance”

Article Continues Below

With the Steelers quarterback wanting to play through the fractured wrist, if there is one person who has been impressed with the veteran, it's young quarterback Will Howard, who's the third-string signal-caller on the depth chart.

“He’s got some pretty unbelievable pain tolerance,” Howard said, according to Steelers.com. “Knowing what kind of pain comes with that injury. Like, I’ve broken my hands and stuff before, obviously this year. Broken my arms before. It’s painful. So the fact that he’s out there, going through reps. It says a lot about his pain tolerance.”

So far this season, Rodgers has thrown for 1,969 yards to go along with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. At any rate, Pittsburgh will be led by Rudolph, as the team has a 6-4 record, which leads the AFC North, though the upcoming matchup vs. Chicago will be vital.