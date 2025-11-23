On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings will hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers, looking to keep their faint 2025-26 NFL playoff hopes alive in an NFC North divisional battle. Much has been made of the return of quarterback JJ McCarthy, also known as “nine,” in recent weeks, as the 2024 first round draft pick has struggled mightily for the most part, with a few nice moments sprinkled in.

Ahead of the game against Green Bay, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell delivered a confident take about his young quarterback.

“We’ve seen him do a lot of really, really good things that should lead to game-day confidence and performance to then get our playmakers involved,” said O'Connell, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

The Vikings would certainly like to see a better version of McCarthy than what they got last week against the Chicago Bears, when he threw two interceptions that even a late comeback attempt was not enough to overcome.

Overall, the Vikings have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL so far this year, having to battle injuries as well as major regression on both sides of the ball en route to their current losing record.

Still, a win over the Packers on the road would give the Vikings a chance to right the ship heading into the home stretch of the season, and they'll certainly need a big game from McCarthy in order to pull off the upset.

In any case, the Vikings and Packers are set to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.