The Cincinnati Bengals have had a disastrous 2025 NFL season, currently sitting at 3-7 after last week's blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game marked revenge for Pittsburgh after Cincinnati had upset them earlier in the year during a Thursday Night Football game at home.

Bengals running back Chase Brown played well in this one, taking 18 carries for 99 yards, but he would be forgiven for having some second thoughts when running it up the middle against this Steelers defense.

Recently, Brown recalled a moment when Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward humbled him during a play on the goalline, per Jordan Schultz.

“Last year we were running trap or power on the freaking goal line. And, probably the hardest I've ever been hit in my entire career. It was, who's the OG on the Steelers line, man? I'm like blanking,” said Brown.

“Cam Heyward?” wondered Draymond Green, who was also on the show.

“Cam Heyward,” Brown clarified. “Brother, I was wearing a necklace and, the necklace was stamped on my neck after I got hit like and I'm just like, oh my gosh. I'm like rolling over like wait… that’s the hardest I've been hit for sure.”

Cam Heyward has indeed been known for making a hard hit or two during his NFL career, still getting it done at the age of 36.

Meanwhile, the Bengals as a whole appear to be on a fast track to nowhere at the current moment, sitting four games below .500 at the present juncture and with some tough games still remaining on their schedule.

There has been hope that quarterback Joe Burrow might be able to make a return at some point this year, but at this point, it's looking like it might be far too late for the MVP candidate to pull this season out of the fire.

The Bengals will next take the field on Sunday at home against the New England Patriots.