The Pittsburgh Steelers arrive at Soldier Field on Sunday with a clear mission in their Week 12 showdown against the Chicago Bears: establish dominance through their versatile running back room and attack a vulnerable Bears defense that has repeatedly struggled to contain ground-based attacks. While the Steelers' overall season has been inconsistent, they possess the offensive weapons to exploit Chicago's defensive weaknesses, particularly through their dynamic rushing attack centered around the dynamic Jaylen Warren.

The Bears may sit at 7-3 on the season, but their defensive vulnerabilities in the trenches present an opportunity the Steelers must capitalize on to secure a road victory. Pittsburgh's coaching staff should prioritize wearing down Chicago's front seven, which has shown susceptibility to sustained offensive drives. The key to this matchup lies not in trying to compete with the Bears' aerial dominance, but rather in controlling the line of scrimmage and forcing Chicago's defense into manageable situations.

Bears' Vulnerable Run Defense Must Be Attacked

The Chicago Bears rank 25th in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 133.3 yards per game at an alarming 4.9 yards per carry. This statistic tells a damning story about their ability to stop the run, and the Steelers should enter this game with a clear game plan to exploit it relentlessly.

Jaylen Warren has emerged as the centerpiece of Pittsburgh's offensive attack, averaging 4.2 yards per carry with 474 rushing yards and showing exceptional vision both in the backfield and catching passes out of the backfield. Though he suffered an ankle injury in Week 11 against Cincinnati, head coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism about Warren's availability for the Bears matchup. Kenneth Gainwell provides a capable backup option, posting 220 rushing yards on 52 carries with 29 receptions for significant receiving production this season.

The Bears have surrendered multiple 30-plus-yard rushing performances throughout the season, and their inability to consistently stack the box creates opportunities for Pittsburgh to establish early dominance in the ground game. Chicago allows opponents to average nearly five yards per carry, which ranks among the worst in the league. Against a Steelers team that has prioritized featuring running backs in the passing game at a rate of 23 percent this season (third-highest in the NFL), the Bears' vulnerability becomes even more pronounced.

The Steelers' offensive line, while not elite, possesses enough capability to move Chicago's defensive front when given consistent opportunities. The Bears' run defense isn't just mediocre—it's genuinely exploitable. Pittsburgh must establish Warren as a focal point early, pounding the football between the tackles and forcing Chicago to respect the rushing attack before attempting to unleash their passing game.

Controlling The Line Is The Path To Victory

The Steelers rank 28th in the NFL in total defense, allowing 368.1 yards per game, but the Bears' fourth-ranked offensive production means this game will feature significant yardage for both sides. However, Pittsburgh cannot afford to get into a shootout with Chicago. The path to victory requires dominating time of possession through a ground-heavy attack that exploits the Bears' defensive vulnerabilities up front.

Warren's dual-threat nature as both a rusher and pass-catcher should remain central to this game plan. He's accumulated 25 receptions for 219 yards this season despite splitting carries with Gainwell, demonstrating his value in the pass game. The Steelers can attack Chicago's secondary by using check-down passes to their running backs, a strategy that has proven effective throughout the season given their team's preference for targeting backs in the passing game.

The Bears' third-down defense ranks second in the NFL at 33.7 percent, suggesting they can be stingy when forced into obvious passing situations. This reinforces the need for Pittsburgh to stay ahead of schedule with early running success, avoiding predictable third-down scenarios where Chicago's defense shines. The Steelers must establish early drives, pound the football relentlessly, and force the Bears' defense to play reactively rather than imposing their will on the line of scrimmage.

Victory in Chicago hinges on one fundamental principle: control the game through dominant run blocking and consistent rushing production. The Bears' run defense presents an exploitable weakness, and the Steelers possess the personnel to attack it effectively. It's a straightforward formula for a road upset that Pittsburgh simply cannot ignore.