All eyes are on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans Monday night, as the two teams engage in the final AFC Wild Card Round matchup.

But before the action started at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, future Pro Football Hall of Famer and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a fun meeting with a popular social media personality, Rodgers Realm.

Dressed in complete Steelers gear, including an Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh jersey, Rodgers Realm grabbed the attention of the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

You can watch their interaction near the end zone here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

The Rodgers Realm is a persona created by Jackson Bonneville, who gained a big following on social media for his impersonations of Rodgers.

Article Continues Below

This is also not the first time that Rodgers and Bonneville had met, as they also got acquainted during the quarterback's time with the New York Jets.

Rodgers is a one-of-a-kind football talent who's widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever play the hardest position in the sport, and even at this stage of his career, he clearly still garners a ton of attention, as exemplified by Bonneville's Rodgers Realm persona.

Rodgers and the Steelers finished the 2025 NFL regular season with a 10-7 record and the AFC North Division crown, and are looking to go on a deep run in the playoffs. They earned the No. 4 seed in the AFC, leading to a home-field advantage against the Texans, who concluded the regular season with a 12-5 record.

Hopefully for Rodgers' fans, the Houston game will not be the last they see him in an NFL game.