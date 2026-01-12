The Pittsburgh Steelers saved their season with a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. Pittsburgh clinched the AFC North for the first time since 2020 with the victory, allowing the team to host Monday night’s Wild Card clash with the Houston Texans. And Pittsburgh’s home field advantage could have a huge impact on the matchup.

While most NFL observers don’t give the Steelers much of a chance against the Texans’ ferocious defense, Pittsburgh has history on its side.

Mike Tomlin boasts a perfect 12-0 record at home in Monday Night Football games, per Bet Labs Sports. And the team’s streak in such games is even more impressive. The Steelers have won 23 straight games when playing in Pittsburgh on Monday night.

Mike Tomlin takes MNF streak into Wild Card showdown

The Steelers’ Monday night domination at home dates all the way back to Bill Cowher’s first season as head coach in 1992. Pittsburgh shut out the Cincinnati Bengals 20-0 in Week 7 that season and the team has not lost a home game on Monday night since.

Article Continues Below

But none of Tomlin’s 12 straight wins or the team’s 23 consecutive MNF victories over the last 33 years involved a playoff game. And the Steelers have been far less dominant in the postseason under Tomlin in recent years.

In fact, Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since advancing to the AFC Championship in 2016. Tomlin has lost six straight postseason games entering the Wild Card matchup against Houston. And the Steelers have been one-and-done in each of their last five playoff appearances.

After a 6-6 start this season, Pittsburgh rallied to win four of the last five games to clinch the division title at 10-7 in a weak AFC North. But the Steelers will have DK Metcalf back for the Wild Card round after the wideout ended the year on a two-game suspension. And the duo of Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers boasts plenty of playoff experience.

However, the Texans bring their own streak to Monday night’s matchup. Houston won nine straight games to turn its season around and earn the fifth seed at 12-5. Fans will find out which streak carries more weight when the teams square off in Monday’s Wild Card weekend nightcap.