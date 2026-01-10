Through all the chaos, the Pittsburgh Steelers got what they wanted out of the Aaron Rodgers experience: a trip to the 2026 NFL playoffs. The gamble has paid off well enough for the team to openly welcome another year with the veteran quarterback, should he decide to continue playing.

Rodgers, 42, took his time mulling retirement in the 2025 offseason before deciding to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers. He went into the season expecting it to be his last, but the two sides are now “more than open” to another potential year together, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“My understanding is if Rodgers did want to return for next season, the Steelers have really enjoyed the experience [and] would be more than open to it,” Rapoport said on NFL Gameday. “They just hope they get an answer sooner rather than later, like they did last offseason.”

From @NFLGameDay Morning: The #Steelers would welcome Aaron Rodgers back in 2026 if he so desired; Plus, #49ers DC Robert Saleh is a top HC candidate. pic.twitter.com/ZLrwWapBt6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2026

Rapoport added that Rodgers is more open to returning in 2026 than he was at the beginning of the season. The four-time MVP has been on a tear to end the regular season, which has him convinced he can continue playing for at least one more year.

The Steelers went 10-7 with Rodgers under center in 2025, their third consecutive double-digit win season. The campaign was still considered a disappointment with a 6-6 record through 12 games, before Pittsburgh ended the year on a 4-1 run to miraculously clinch a playoff berth.

Rodgers ended the year with 1,236 passing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions during the Steelers' 4-1 run in their final five games of the regular season. Pittsburgh is 8-3 when he has thrown for at least 200 passing yards.

Steelers' Mike Tomlin decision could affect Aaron Rodgers

However, another potential caveat to Rodgers' impending decision is the status of head coach Mike Tomlin. The 53-year-old would have likely been fired had the Steelers lost their regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens, and he remains on the hot seat, even with his third consecutive playoff appearance.

Despite making the postseason in five of the last six years, Tomlin's playoff record has frustrated Steelers fans for years. He has not won a playoff game since 2016 and is just 3-9 in the postseason since 2010, his last Super Bowl appearance.

If Tomlin is fired, the odds of Rodgers' return decrease significantly. Coaching was a key part of his decision to sign with the Steelers in the 2025 offseason, with Tomlin being one of the coaches he respects most in the league.