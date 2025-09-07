Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers were successful in their Week One game with the Jets. The future Hall of Fame quarterback threw four TD passes in a 34-32 triumph.

Aaron Rodgers asked about beating Aaron Glenn after the way their exit interview went: “I was happy to beat everyone associated with the #Jets.” pic.twitter.com/ukZpibWrAh — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rodgers was thrilled with his performance in his debut with the Steelers and he was quite satisfied that it came against the Jets. Rodgers had been with the Jets for the last two seasons and had hoped to lead that team to the playoffs. However, that organization decided that the 41-year-old signal caller was not capable of turning the team around.

He signed with the Steelers and former Pittsburgh quarterback Justin Fields is now the quarterback of the Jets. The two engaged in an exciting duel and the Steelers outlasted their hosts at MetLife Stadium.

First-year Jets head coach Aaron Glenn had interviewed Rodgers after he was hired, and the decision to move away from him as the team's QB1 was made shortly thereafter. Rodgers has long been fueled by a desire to show those who have doubted him that he is an elite performer. He demonstrated to Glenn and the Jets that he still had a high skill level.

“I was happy to beat everyone associated with the Jets,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers and Fields had impressive performances

Steelers PK Chris Boswell connected on a 60-yard field goal to give Pittsburgh the late lead. The Jets got the ball back with 56 seconds remaining.

Fields was able to move the ball downfield, but Garrett Wilson was unable to hold on to the ball on a 4th-and-3 play for what would have been a first down. He got hammered on that attempted catch by Jalen Ramsey. Rodgers was able to close out the game by taking a knee.

Rodgers was 22 of 30 for 244 yards with TD passes to Calvin Austin III, Jaylen Warren, Jonnu Smith and Ben Skowronek. He did not throw an interception.

Fields was also impressive for the Jets. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 212 yards with 1 touchdowns. The former Steeler also had 2 rushing touchdowns.