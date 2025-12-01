Broncos' Bo Nix has heard the John Elway comparisons, and he is doing his best to slam the brakes on them. After defensive coordinator Vance Joseph name-checked the Hall of Famer while praising his young quarterback, Nix stressed that Elway’s legacy was built over years, not over a hot stretch in Year 2.

He framed the compliment as a reminder of the responsibility in front of him, not a coronation, and pointed back to the Broncos’ own self-scout over the bye week, when Sean Payton put penalties and turnovers under the microscope with a 10-2 team still chasing sharper football, not pats on the back.

If anything, Nix sounded more bullish on where Denver can go than on what it has already done. Asked this week whether the Broncos feel “special” after their overtime win over Washington, he acknowledged the vibe but quickly pushed it forward.

“Yeah, there’s something special,” he told Zac Stevens of DNVR. “But we also feel like there’s more in the tank.” That confidence runs straight through tight games like the Commanders win. “We’ve got incredible belief,” Nix added. “No matter what, we just feel like we’re going to win the game.”

Bo Nix’s goal for the season wasn’t to be 10-2. It was to do things in the postseason. pic.twitter.com/sZDEUj046z — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 1, 2025

That mindset matches the way Denver has lived on the edge this season. The offense has not been flawless, but with Nix running Payton’s system, the Broncos have stacked close wins and now sit at 10-2 atop the AFC West.

When drives have stalled, Wil Lutz has been money. When protection has wobbled, Nix has extended plays just long enough to give Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Evan Engram chances downfield.

And when the season swung to one snap in Washington, the defense answered. On the Commanders’ do-or-die two-point try in overtime, Marcus Mariota said Vance Joseph finally brought the all-out pressure he had been hinting at all night, forcing him to drift and give his receiver a shot.

Put it all together, and you get the version of Denver Nix keeps talking about: good enough to win now, but still convinced the ceiling is higher. If the Broncos clean up the self-inflicted mistakes Payton keeps harping on and keep that “we’re going to win” edge, the league might find out what “more in the tank” actually looks like in January.