The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to produce consistent offense over the past few seasons, but they could receive a boost in 2025 with quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center.

With training camp underway, it seems as though Rodgers, head coach Mike Tomlin, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith are looking for ways to get creative on offense.

“On the field, a few themes have emerged from camp. This offense will heavily feature the tight ends. Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith were early targets in goal-line work. And as one team source told me, don't be surprised if the Steelers occasionally roll out two tight ends on third-and-long, which was not a staple last year. Smith is mostly a receiver in functionality, anyway,” wrote ESPN”s Jeremy Fowler

“Tomlin likes the varying skill sets of the position but will “make no assumption” on how to use the tight ends until camp manifests roles. Rodgers looked comfortable taking the playcalls from offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Crafting the offense will ‘very much so’ be a collaborative process between Smith, Rodgers, Tomlin and others, the head coach said, adding: ‘We don't care where good ideas come from.’”

The Steelers finished 10-7 last season, but fell to the Baltimore Ravens during Wild Card weekend. The team’s offense ranked 16th in points with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields each spending time at quarterback.

Rodgers’ experience and track record could help the Steelers be a more fearsome unit this year. Further, Rodgers and Tomlin enter the new campaign with a mutual respect that could help cultivate a solid working relationship.

“I guess with experience, I've gained patience,” Tomlin said. “And sometimes it's an asset. I wasn't in a hurry, trying to microwave our relationship or our get-to-know. That was the most conscious component of the discussions for me.”

General manager Omar Khan was aggressive during the offseason. In addition to signing Rodgers, Smith, and cornerback Darius Slay, the team traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“As long as we win a Super Bowl, that's all that matters,” Khan said.