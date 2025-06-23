While Aaron Rodgers gave tips to Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Will Howard, the quarterback also took time to rip his former team’s running game. However, Rodgers was seen putting in work with the Steelers after minicamp.

After waiting quite a while to sign with the Steelers, Rodgers appears to be ready to go, according to ESPN’s SportsCenter via Sports Illustrated.

“They finally got that concretely set up, and really they're pumped … because they feel like Rodgers has remained in good shape despite being away from the team,” Jeremy Fowler said.

Steelers hoping for big year with QB Aaron Rodgers

Coaches around the NFL view the Steelers as a dangerous team after the signing of Rodgers, according to yahoo.com.

“He's the best quarterback they've had since (Ben Roethlisberger), a veteran NFL offensive coach said. “We will see how the body holds up, but I think he's going to help them immensely.”

And former NFL lineman Mark Schlereth agreed with the potential Rodgers still has, according to yahoo.com.

“Toward the end of the season, when I dug through the three games that I always watch as I'm prepping — I'm breaking down the coach's film, three games — I was like, ‘Damn, Aaron can play,' ” Schlereth said. “And then I'm watching him pregame on Sunday morning, and pregame I'm watching him throw the football versus the way a bunch of 25-year-olds throw the football — and it's like varsity versus JV. That dude can still rip it. If (Rodgers) is healthy, and you've got (the Steelers run game), mixed with that play-action game, he's going to tear it up.”

An AFC executive said Rodgers will have to battle against the age game. There are certain things he can no longer do as well as he did years ago, according to espn.com.

“Look, the mobility is an issue, there's no doubt,” the executive said. “But where he helps them is with the plus arm strength and the field vision from the pocket. They haven't had that. I'm not sure that will be enough, but the offense will be at least respectable.”

Can Rodgers lift the Steelers in the postseason? It's not an easy road in the AFC. And Rodgers hasn't exactly been a playoff stud. After starting his career with a 4-1 mark, he has gone 7-9 since.