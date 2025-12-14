The Pittsburgh Steelers are hopeful that T.J. Watt can return to the field soon. Watt is dealing with a lung issue that has left him sidelined for now. A new report from USA Today reveals that Pittsburgh might have him back soon.

“NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero discussed a possible return date for Watt, pointing out that the Steelers are “hopeful” he could be ready by the Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions,” the USA Today report said.

Watt is one of the Steelers' top defensive players. He has played a ton of snaps for Pittsburgh this season, and is also one of the team's most gifted pass rushers. Watt has seven sacks and three forced fumbles this season.

Watt needed a medical procedure on his lung, which partially collapsed. The Steelers star had been hospitalized.

“On Friday, J.J. Watt revealed that T.J. underwent a successful surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung that stemmed from a dry needling mishap. T.J. was ruled out for Week 15’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins not long after,” the outlet reported.

The Steelers hold a 7-6 record. Pittsburgh is in first place in the AFC North.

Steelers need T.J. Watt back soon

Pittsburgh got a pivotal win over the Baltimore Ravens in their last game. That gives the Steelers the edge in their division, for now at least. Pittsburgh essentially controls their destiny in the AFC North.

The Steelers are in danger though of missing the postseason. Pittsburgh has struggled this year, with a new quarterback and a lot of other new faces on the roster. Aaron Rodgers is now leading the team this season, taking over from Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

The Steelers next play the Miami Dolphins on Monday night. Watt will be cheering on his team, as he sits out due to his condition. Pittsburgh's other defensive stars will have to step up in order to get the win.

Pittsburgh has games remaining with Miami, Cleveland, Detroit and Baltimore.