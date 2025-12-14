The Pittsburgh Steelers will be facing the Miami Dolphins this week, and they are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive as the season gets down to the stretch run. That means they'll need all hands on deck, and they're getting one of their key players on offense back on the field for the matchup, according to Burt Lauten.

“Steelers TE Darnell Washington (concussion) has been cleared from protocol and has been upgraded to have no injury designation for Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins,” Lauten wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Washington caught one pass for 12 yards against the Baltimore Ravens before he left the game with a concussion. He was one of three players on the Steelers to suffer a concussion in that game, as Adrus Peat and Yahya Black were ruled out for this week.

Throughout the week, Washington was a limited participant in practice, and all he needed to do was clear the concussion protocol to have a chance to play against the Dolphins. Now that he doesn't have an injury designation, he will add to the Steelers' pass game, which will probably make Aaron Rodgers happy.

There had been some miscommunication between Rodgers in the wide receivers two weeks ago, but since then, it looks like things have gone well.

“I'd hate to sound like a broken record, but it's all about practice,” Rodgers said after their win against the Ravens. “When you go out there and execute practice like we did this week, it gives you the confidence to be able to make some of those plays. Thought it was our most crisp week of preparation.”

If they can keep this momentum going on offense to finish the season, they could find themselves in the perfect position to win the AFC North and make the playoffs.