Week 1 of the NFL is upon us! The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles kick off the season this Thursday, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets meet in Week 1 in New York.

Aaron Rodgers signed with the Steelers this offseason after two seasons with the Jets. His first season in New York was cut short four plays into the season, while last year turned out to be a disaster for the Jets. Now in Pittsburgh at age 41, Rodgers is hoping to end his career back on top of the world.

Rodgers in Pittsburgh at age 41 reminds a lot of Steelers fans of Ben Roethlisberger's final seasons with the Black & Yellow. The offense certainly has its question marks this year, but the team is relying on veteran players everywhere.

Roethlisberger recently shared his explanations for the Week 1 battle in New York.

Article Continues Below

“It may be a little rusty early,” Roethlisberger said via his Footbahlin podcast. “It might not be clicking on all cylinders right from the get-go. I think there may be some angst from fans because they won't see what they were hoping to see right away. I would just say be patient with it, I think it will iron itself out.”

He might be right on target with this one. Rodgers and the offense are going through a lot of new changes. Najee Harris is in Los Angeles with the Chargers, George Pickens is in Dallas, and the team brought in receiver D.K. Metcalf in a trade and signed Jonnu Smith away from the Miami Dolphins. It will look interesting, but the Steelers have a legit offense full of veteran talent. The Pittsburgh defense is what will win a majority of the games for the Steelers this season.

Don't be shocked if the Week 1 game against the Jets is a pro-Steelers environment, as those fans travel very well. The Steelers recently granted Robert Woods a release as he hopes to join another team, rather than being on the Steelers' practice squad.