The NFL wasted no time serving up a dramatic storyline in Week 1: Aaron Rodgers is back at MetLife Stadium, but this time in black and gold. The veteran quarterback makes his Pittsburgh Steelers debut against the New York Jets, the very team he once led. Opposite him will be Justin Fields, beginning his tenure as the Jets' new face of the franchise under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn.

With Rodgers out to prove he still belongs at the top and Fields under pressure to show he's the answer in New York, Sunday's clash is set to be one of the most intriguing openers on the schedule. Adding even more spice to the matchup, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on X, formerly Twitter, that the stadium might feel more like a Steelers home game for Rodgers' return: “The VividSeats fan forecast projects 48% of MetLife Stadium will be Steelers fans on Sunday against the Jets. If accurate, wow.” That split suggests Fields could face a hostile crowd in his own stadium, with nearly half the seats filled by Terrible Towels.

Rodger's career in New York ended in disappointment, plagued by injuries and unmet expectations. Now at 41, he gets a shot at redemption, working under Mike Tomlin and with one of the league's stingiest defenses behind him. Meanwhile, Fields has inherited Rodgers' old locker room, armed with weapons like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and rookie Mason Taylor, but burdened by the task of snapping a 14-year playoff drought.

While Pittsburgh looks steady, New York still feels like a work in progress. Rodgers should provide the Steelers with efficiency, leaning on a tight end-heavy scheme to slow down the Jets' pass rush. Fields, however, will need to showcase both his arm and legs to keep pace, with 200 passing yards and some key scrambles likely necessary to stay competitive.

The Aaron Glenn era officially begins on Sunday, and Fields could even lead all quarterbacks in rushing yards this season. Pair that with a defensive line anchored by Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald, and the New York Jets have pieces that could grow into something bigger over time, even with some intriguing waiver claims. Ultimately, the spotlight is less on Rodgers' revenge tour and more on how Fields and Glenn handle the weight of Week 1. With a divided MetLife crowd and pressure mounting on both sidelines, this season opener promises to be anything but ordinary.