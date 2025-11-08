Notre Dame and Florida State are two of the most historically successful programs in NCAA football. The two schools are canceling a game in 2026, per BlueandGold.com.

The two programs are headed in different directions in 2025. Notre Dame is on a roll and has won its last six contests. Florida State, meanwhile, is struggling in the ACC. The Seminoles are 4-4 overall with just one conference victory.

Notre Dame plays as an independent in football, while the Seminoles play in the ACC. Notre Dame's other sports programs, including the basketball teams, also play in that conference.

Florida State still has four more scheduled games against Notre Dame in football, per Tomahawk Nation. They are scheduled currently for 2029, 2030, 2032 and 2036.

Notre Dame is still in contention for the College Football Playoff in 2025

Notre Dame started out the 2025 season with an 0-2 record. The Fighting Irish lost heartbreaking games to Miami (FL) and Texas A&M. The squad has since played better defense, en route to six consecutive victories.

Article Continues Below

Notre Dame may have since recovered, but there's no margin for error. The Fighting Irish cannot afford another loss if it wants to make the College Football Playoff. In 2024, the program made the national championship game before losing to Ohio State.

The Fighting Irish recently announced they are playing a series with the SEC team Auburn, in 2027 and 2028. The first matchup is in South Bend. Auburn and Notre Dame have never played in football.

Notre Dame and Florida State fans are probably disappointed to hear they will have to wait longer for another matchup. In 2024, the two schools played and it was ugly for Florida State. Notre Dame won by a whopping 52-3 score. Florida State won just two games in the 2024 campaign.

Notre Dame plays Navy on Saturday, looking for its seventh consecutive win. Florida State meanwhile takes on Clemson, who is also having a disappointing season.