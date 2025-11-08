Alabama will have its entire offensive repertoire for its college football Week 11 matchup with LSU. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief after the team cleared star receiver Ryan Williams from its injury report on game day morning.

Williams had previously been on the injury report throughout the week while dealing with an unspecified injury. The team expects him to play on Saturday night, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos reported.

Williams has already missed two games in 2025 with various injuries, most recently sitting out of the team's Week 7 road contest against Missouri. He enters Week 11 with 33 catches, 495 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the year. Williams is currently Alabama's second-leading receiver behind star senior Germie Bernard.

Although Williams has not been the Heisman-level superstar that many fans hoped he would be in year two, Alabama's offense is undeniably better with him in the lineup. The numbers suggest that quarterback Ty Simpson is more efficient when he has Williams to throw to, as his two worst passing games of the year both came when the sophomore pass-catcher sat out.

Alabama looks to remain dominant against LSU

With Ryan Williams hopefully playing injury-free, Alabama is aligned to continue its dominant run against LSU. The Tide enter the matchup having won 12 of the last 14 meetings.

Alabama is also riding a mini two-game win streak against LSU into the 2025 meeting, furthering one of the most lopsided current rivalries in college football. Since 2012, the Tigers have only beaten the Tide in 2019 and 2022.

As if the situation could not get any worse, LSU is arguably the most dysfunctional college football program entering Week 11. The Tigers will play their first game since firing former head coach Brian Kelly, which they did one day after their 24-point Week 9 loss to Texas A&M. The loss dropped them to 1-3 in their last four games.

With a win, Alabama has a chance to take control of first place in the SEC, depending on what happens with Texas A&M. The Tide and the Aggies both enter Week 11 with 5-0 conference records. Texas A&M takes on the Beau Pribula-less No. 22 Missouri four hours before Alabama and LSU kick off.