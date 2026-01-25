The Pittsburgh Steelers hiring Mike McCarthy a their next head coach has led to plenty of polarizing reactions. However, Steelers legend Bill Cowher believes the franchise made the right call in McCarthy.

Any coach would have big shoes to fill coming in after Mike Tomlin's 19 years at the helm. But in Cowher's eyes, McCarthy has all the tools necessary for success, via NFL on CBS.

“I really like this hire,” Cowher said. “He's an offensive-minded guy. He grew up under Marty Schottenheimer, so he understands the value of running the football. He coached Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott. Everywhere he has been, he has uplifted the offense.”

“When you look at the Pittsburgh Steelers right now, there have been inconsistencies and its been the instability of having a reliable offense,” he continued. “I like where they're at, and he walks into the room with credibility. I like what they did, they'll put together a good staff. He's from Pittsburgh too. He knows the traditions, he knows what the expectation is. He knows what that fanbase is all about. He's a Yinzer, I think he's a very good hire for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

"I really like this hire … everywhere he's been he's uplifted the offense."@CowherCBS on the Steelers hiring Mike McCarthy as next head coach. pic.twitter.com/21OX8wZ3wm — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 25, 2026

McCarthy has been out of the league since being fired from the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. Over his 18 years total a head coach, which includes a 13-year run with the Green Bay Packers, McCarthy's teams have gone 174-112-2. He led the Packers to a Super Bowl title in 2020.

Alongside his work as head coach, McCarthy has spent his entire NFL life on the offensive side of the ball. He began his tenure as offensive quality control coach with the Kansas City Chiefs before serving as offensive coordinator for both the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

McCarthy will have plenty to prove as he steps into the role. He won't get any leeway, as fans expect immediate results. But while the pressure may be on, Cowher knows McCarthy is up for the test.