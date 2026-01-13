2026 is going to be a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a playoff loss to the Houston Texans on Monday night, longtime head coach of the Steelers, Mike Tomlin, is stepping down. Tomlin has been the head coach for 19 years and has been regarded as one of the best coaches of the last 15+ years.

In 19 years, Tomlin had never coached a losing record. He has put his team in positions to be successful by getting many playoff opportunities, winning the Super Bowl in 2009 against the Arizona Cardinals. However, he has not won a playoff game since 2016. Despite lots of success early in his coaching career, it seemed clear that Tomlin would not be a long-term option in Pittsburgh after recent years of frustrating results.

2026 was a weird year for this team. They brought in Aaron Rodgers, but the feeling was never there that they would be a serious Super Bowl contender. The Steelers won the AFC North and hosted a very good Texans team on Monday night. The Texans have won 10 straight games and contain arguably the best defense in the NFL. Rodgers struggled, and the season ended as it has just about every year since their last championship. Rodgers will have a decision to make in the coming weeks. If Rodgers played his last game in the NFL, it was a hell of a run for a future Hall of Famer.

Article Continues Below

It is hard to imagine Mike Tomlin coaching another team. There is a chance he follows others and heads to television, either in a studio or in the booth. Whatever he chooses to do with his future, many are going to benefit from it. Tomlin is a football genius who will end up in the Hall of Fame as well.

The Steelers become the ninth team this season that will need a new head coach. Zac Taylor remains the only coach left in the AFC North. Pittsburgh will be on the search for its 4th head coach since 1969.