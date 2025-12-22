Leaving Detroit with a critical road win, Pittsburgh’s message afterward stayed the same: keep moving, keep grinding, and don’t treat December victories like trophies. Mike Tomlin praised the fight it took to win in a tough venue, then told his team there’s no time for a “Victory Monday,” because the Steelers are coming in to watch the tape and push forward with the division still on the line.

Brian Batko reported a lighter moment from the night that still fits the Steelers’ vibe, even the mistakes get owned quickly. Cam Heyward, who handles the coin toss for Pittsburgh, admitted he made the wrong call.

He said he was supposed to take the ball if the Steelers won the toss, which they did, but he accidentally said “defer.” Heyward acknowledged the mix-up on the record, then shrugged it off because it still worked out in the end.

That small blunder landed in the middle of a bigger storyline for the Steelers, a win that tightened their grip on the AFC North and kept their playoff path simple. The urgency Tomlin referenced is real because Pittsburgh isn’t playing for style points right now, it’s playing for outcomes, and the final stretch leaves little room for unnecessary errors.

Aaron Rodgers says Cam Heyward “blacked out” and made the wrong choice after the Steelers won the coin toss Rodgers said he was supposed to make the call, but, “(Heyward) gets real territorial about being the one who makes the call.” pic.twitter.com/e4CJAtq4jZ — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 22, 2025

Aaron Rodgers also addressed the Detroit setting after the game, and his comments made it clear he still feels the weight of playing in that building. Rodgers said it felt like a loud, intense environment, to the point that he lost his voice, and he acknowledged there was some personal satisfaction after his last game as a Packer ended there in a way that stuck with him.

On the field, Rodgers delivered steady production in the 29-24 win, completing 65.9% of his throws for 266 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. With the defense holding up enough to finish the job, Pittsburgh got what it came for.

A win that matters in the standings, and another week where the standard remains the same, correct the mistakes fast, and keep the focus narrow.