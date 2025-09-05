The Cam Heyward contract drama continues as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets. Heyward has been practicing with the team, and despite seeming healthy, his status for Sunday is up in the air.

Heyward, who is 36 years old, was a full participant in Friday's practice after taking Thursday off, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. This indicates that the four-time first-team All-Pro should be healthy and ready to go for the season opener.

“Steelers DL Cam Heyward was listed as a full participant in practice today and has no game designation for Sunday vs. the Jets.”

Despite that, Heyward's availability is not yet known. While talking with media members, the Steelers' defensive tackle hinted at the idea that he may not play on Sunday, per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune. From the sounds of it, Cam Heyward seems a little surprised that his contract dispute is still going and appears to want the situation to be handled soon.

“I wish I could be more optimistic, but I'm just trying to stay in the moment, ” said Cameron Heyward. “I don't have all the answers. So, it's more of me just waiting and seeing what could happen… I'd be lying if I said it wasn't [an annoying process for me]. I thought this could be a lot easier, but it's tougher than I thought. Luckily, it hasn't affected my teammates.”

Cam Heyward won’t commit to playing in Sunday’s Steelers opener pic.twitter.com/Re3dIxGXvR — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 5, 2025

Brooke Pryor of ESPN also shared another comment Heyward made on Friday, as the Steelers star fielded a question about his availability this season if a new contract isn't signed before the season opener. Cam Heyward claims he doesn't even want to think about that scenario, but admits that it is something he may have to decide on soon.

“I don't want to have to think about that, stated Heyward I'd like to think cooler heads prevail, and we move forward, but if it does get to that, we'll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Cam Heyward finished last season with 71 combined tackles (35 solo), 12 tackles for losses, and eight sacks. His efforts earned him his fourth first-team All-Pro honors in his career.