On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped a crucial divisional game against the Cleveland Browns on the road, which, combined with a win by the Baltimore Ravens on the previous day against the Green Bay Packers, denied them a chance to win the AFC North over the weekend and secure a home game in the playoffs. Now, the Ravens and Steelers will face off in Week 18, with the winner emerging as the division victors, while the loser will see their offseason begin early.

Ahead of that contest, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin got 100% honest on the state of Pittsburgh's season.

“This is a one-week season for us,” said Tomlin, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

The Steelers' loss to the Browns over the weekend did nothing to quiet the growing chorus of fans who want to see Tomlin out as the Steelers head coach following several straight years of mediocre regular seasons followed by quick playoff exits.

Pittsburgh currently sits at 9-7 on the season, and this campaign has followed a familiar script, with the Steelers performing above expectations early on by getting off to a hot start, only to taper off and then collapse down the stretch.

Of course, the Steelers do technically still have all of their goals for the 2025 season ahead of them, and they'll be in front of their home fans when they hit the field for the winner take all game against the Ravens on Sunday.

Still, for a season that started out with so much promise, the fact that the Steelers are even in this position to begin with has to feel like a major disappointment.

In any case, the Steelers and Ravens are set to kick things off on Sunday evening at 8:20 pm ET from Pittsburgh. The game will be carried nationally by NBC.