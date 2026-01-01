On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play for their postseason lives with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens in prime time. The Steelers got to this point by losing over the weekend for the Cleveland Browns, which set up a matchup with the Ravens on Sunday that will decide who wins the AFC North.

The Steelers have played the last several weeks without star pass rusher TJ Watt, who has been out of the lineup after being hospitalized for a partially collapsed lung.

Thankfully, on Thursday, the team got a positive update on Watt's status moving forward into Sunday's game vs the Ravens.

“It will be great to have him back. At what capacity? We won’t find out until Sunday. But it will be great to have him back,” said Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

DeFabo also noted that “Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he's ‘optimistic.' Now TA said this. It sure seems the Steelers are planning on T.J. Watt playing. The question is if he has to be on some type of pitch count.”

The Steelers would certainly love to have Watt back in the lineup when they hit the field on Sunday against a Ravens team that hasn't exactly been a model of consistency this year, but still has enough talent to beat anyone if they play their best.

The Steelers and Ravens are set to kick off on Sunday at 8:20 pm ET from Pittsburgh, with the winner earning a playoff home game.