The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to play a do-or-die game Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is still unknown whether two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will suit up for Baltimore, but if Wednesday's practice is any indication, Ravens fans ought to be excited.

Jackson was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh revealed afterward when speaking to the media.

Coach Harbaugh says QB Lamar Jackson was a full participant:

That is a clear sign that he may start on Sunday Night Football against their hated division rival.

The Steelers could have wrapped up the AFC North last week with a win against the lowly Cleveland Browns. However, Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers' offense was unable to score a single touchdown, losing 13-6 on the road.

Meanwhile, the Ravens' kept their playoff hopes alive the night before. Baltimore ran roughshod over the Packers in Green Bay, winning 41-24 in a must-win game. Derrick Henry rushed for an eye-popping 216 yards on 36 carries, finding the end zone on four occasions.

He did so without his starting quarterback under center.

Jackson missed Week 17 after sustaining a back injury in a loss to the New England Patriots the week prior. In his absence, Tyler Huntley put forth a solid effort against the Packers.

He completed 80 percent of his passes, going 16-for-20 for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 60 yards on eight carries in the blowout win. But Jackson's return to practice appears to put him firmly in position to earn the start Sunday night.