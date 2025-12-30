The Pittsburgh Steelers are fighting for a postseason berth, when they play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. Pittsburgh is entering that pivotal game with some good news, regarding the health of defensive star T.J. Watt. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic that Watt will play.

“Optimistic about his potential inclusion in this game. We’ll work him up over the course of the week and let the amount of participation and quality of participation be our guide,” Tomlin said, per The Athletic. “I’m more optimistic than I’ve been in previous weeks.”

The addition of Watt will certainly help the Steelers defense. Watt has been injured with a partially collapsed lung. Pittsburgh needs to win their final regular season game against the Ravens, in order to make the postseason.

The Steelers are already without reliable tight end Darnell Washington, who is out for the year after an arm injury.

Steelers are trying to recover after a bad loss

The Steelers looked like a lock heading to the AFC Playoffs, just a few weeks ago. Pittsburgh simply had to defeat the lowly Cleveland Browns in order to win the AFC North.

The Steelers instead dropped a deeply disappointing game to Cleveland on December 28. Pittsburgh couldn't muster a single touchdown in the game, and lost 13-6.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin understands the stakes that his team is facing, ahead of the Ravens clash. He admittedly would love to have Watt available for the game.

“I doubt that TJ is ever out of football shape or conditioning over the course of a 12-month calendar,” Tomlin said, per the Associated Press. “I just know how he lives his life and how he prepares and how thoughtful he is in terms of what he puts in his body and how we trains.”

Pittsburgh and Baltimore play on Sunday night. The Steelers are 9-7 on the campaign, and have not won the division since the 2020 season. Steelers fans are desperate for the team to not only make the postseason, but go on a run to the Super Bowl.

Baltimore enters the game with a 8-8 overall record.