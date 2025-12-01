The Memphis Grizzlies have flipped the script on their early-season struggles, turning potential embarrassment into a surge of confidence with back-to-back road comebacks. Overcoming double-digit deficits to edge the New Orleans Pelicans (132-128) in overtime and the LA Clippers (112-107) has boosted the Beale Street-based squad into 10th in the Western Conference standings. The Grizzlies look like a team finally rediscovering its identity. Zach Edey is at the center of that shift, both figuratively and literally, evolving from bright young project to legitimate All-Star candidate in the process.

This locker room has discovered something Memphis has been missing for a while. It does not sound like Edey will allow the Grizzlies to slide backwards into bad habits any longer. The 7-foot-4 Canadian didn't mince words when assessing what changed, attributing the team's resurgence to a recommitment to physical play and a collective disgust with their soft performances.

According to Edey, everyone on the roster knew they weren't meeting expectations, and the way they were playing had become embarrassing. That acknowledgment, which was sparked during a halftime huddle in New Orleans, became the catalyst for a muscle-up mantra.

“I think it says a lot about our group and the pride we have in being the more physical team,” Edey stated after beating the Pelicans. “Everybody knew we weren't doing what we needed to do, and it made us look silly.”

The turnaround speaks to something deeper than adjustments or scheme tweaks. It reflects a team that takes pride in being the tougher team when games get physical. For the Grizzlies, that identity isn't negotiable with the FedEx Forum's fans. It's who they are, and falling short of that standard wasn't acceptable. Doing the dirty work is required, even if there is no individual credit coming. Edey knows that all too well with those tap-out rebound assists.

“The way I look at it, defensive rebounding is more of a team stat,” explained Edey. “Offensive rebounding is an individual stat. As long as we get the rebound on defense, I'm cool. On offense is where you go make plays as a rebounder.”

Such humility underscores why Edey is emerging as a cornerstone, his All-Star potential shining through in plays that don't always pad the box score but win games.

Zach Edey earns respect

A selfless approach has helped cultivate the chemistry that's now defining churning in Grind City. Edey described an environment filled with players who genuinely love what they're doing. The joy comes from competing hard, staying connected, and executing winning basketball. That energy radiates through the entire bench, where everyone recognizes they're part of something special.

“There are a lot of people just enjoying playing basketball right now,” Edey shared. “We're just enjoying the whole process of playing hard, playing together, and we're playing great basketball. You can see that all down our bench. Everybody knows we're playing great.”

This infectious energy has permeated the roster, turning the Grizzlies into a unit that's fun to watch and tough to beat, especially as Edey's presence elevates everyone around him toward playoff contention. The depth of trust within the team was highlighted by a selfless act from backup center Jock Landale, who advocated for coach Tuomas Iisalo to play Edey in crunch time against the Pelicans, willingly ceding his own minutes. This nod to Edey's game-altering skills speaks volumes about the big man's rising status.

“It means a lot,” Edey continued. “I know everyone on the team and staff has my back. They believe in me, believe in letting me play through mistakes. That's all I really needed to help the team.”

Yet, Edey isn't content to coast on defense and facilitation; he's eyeing more aggression in the paint moving forward. Empowered by that trust, he is now focusing on expanding his offensive impact. While lauding his unselfish play, he recognizes a need to leverage his size and talent more assertively.

“I've got to look to score more,” Edey stressed. “The last few games, I've been getting offensive rebounds and going right to the kickout. Yeah, usually someone is open on the three-point line, but I'm definitely looking for more opportunities to score.”

Perhaps that is the next step in the evolution of a player and a team learning to harness their collective strength, one hard-fought possession at a time.

Grizzlies get right

This turnaround is still in its early stages, sure, but the signs are unmistakable. They look tougher. They look connected. They look like a team no longer interested in making itself “look silly.”

These Grizzlies look like a group gathering behind a rising star whose growth is starting to shift their season’s trajectory. As Zach Edey pushes toward what increasingly feels like an All-Star campaign, the Memphis identity built around effort, physicality, and collective belief is beginning to rebuild itself around the 2024 first-round pick.

Memphis continues building momentum with a clear sense of who they are and who they refuse to be. They're the team that wins through toughness and collective will. They're the team that rallies from deficits because they believe in each other. They're the team that looked silly for a stretch and decided that version of themselves was unacceptable.

With Zach Edey's star rapidly ascending and the entire roster buying into a shared vision, the Grizzlies aren't just climbing the Western Conference standings but reclaiming their identity. And they're making it clear that the days of falling short of their own standards are over.