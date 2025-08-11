One of the biggest storylines out of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp has been the “hold in” of defensive lineman Cam Heyward. Heyward is in search of a restructuring of his current contract, and although he has been in the building for Steelers training camp in the last couple of weeks, he hasn't been participating in all of the drills.

Heyward was once again spotted at the Steelers' training camp in street clothes on Monday, observing drills involving defensive linemen and edge rushers, as reported by NFL insider Brooke Pryor of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Heyward could be seen talking things over with members of the coaching staff while watching the drills unfold.

Cam Heyward has long been a stalwart of the Steelers' vaunted defensive line, and even at the age of 36, he figures to have a lot of production still left in the tank.

The Steelers already took care of the most important piece on their defensive line and their best player overall in the form of TJ Watt's new deal, which made him the highest paid player in NFL history.

However, the Heyward situation threatens to hang a cloud over the franchise until they can get it resolved.

The Steelers haven't won a playoff game in a decade, and although they have yet to experience a losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin in the nearly two decades he's been with the team, fans in Pittsburgh are starting to go restless with the lack of any recent accolades to show for it.

Most of the Steelers' splashier moves were on offense this season, including most notably signing free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers and bringing in DK Metcalf.

However, fans will certainly be hoping that a deal is reached with Heyward soon so that the defense doesn't take a step back.

