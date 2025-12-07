The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to pick up a win Sunday over their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh has had some things to cheer about, but also received some devastating injury news in the game.

“Steelers (tight end) Darnell Washington and (linebacker) Malik Harrison ruled out with concussions,” NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Washington has made some spectacular plays this season in the Steelers offense, including a savage stiff-arm against the Cincinnati Bengals. Harrison has also helped anchor a Pittsburgh defense, that has struggled more than in years past.

Pittsburgh is 6-6 on the campaign, while the Ravens hold the same record. Sunday's winner takes the division lead in the AFC North.

Steelers need a win over the Ravens

Pittsburgh comes into Sunday's contest with losses in back-to-back games, to the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills. Steelers fans are furious at head coach Mike Tomlin, and many are ready to run him out of town.

Tomlin has never had a losing season in Pittsburgh, but that mark is in danger now. The Steelers have to find a way to win moving forward this season, in order to keep that record intact. Sunday is one of two games the Steelers still need to play against the Ravens this year.

While many Steelers fans are done with Tomlin, it appears the franchise is not.

“As sources have explained, if Tomlin doesn't coach the Steelers in 2026, it will be because he made that decision. And while the prospect of a coach trade often comes up in media speculation, that does not appear to be much of a reality either, sources said,” an NFL Network report said.

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to get the win on Sunday. Rodgers has been dealing with a wrist injury, but has led the Steelers on a few touchdown drives. Rodgers is in his first season in Pittsburgh, after playing the last few years with the New York Jets.

The two teams are playing at time of writing. This game has major implications on the AFC Playoff race, as the loser is dealt a significant blow to their postseason hopes.