The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward $11,593 on Saturday for taunting Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during last Sunday’s game (h/t NFL Network's Tom Pelissero). It's Heyward’s first fine since 2015, when he violated the uniform rules. The unsportsmanlike conduct penalty followed Allen's touchdown on a fourth-down play, setting off a short but heated confrontation between the two.

Heyward expressed frustration over the incident postgame, claiming that Allen had kneed him in the stomach and suggesting the act was intentional. Replays, however, did not clearly show any contact by Allen, and therefore, the league did not fine the Bills quarterback.

The taunt contributed to a sequence that worked in Buffalo’s favor. Heyward was flagged on the play, and the Bills enforced the penalty on the ensuing kickoff. Kicker Matt Prater then kicked the ball out of bounds, causing the Steelers to start their possession at the 25-yard line. Pittsburgh’s series kept hitting dead ends, going three-and-out and turning the ball over, while Buffalo took full advantage en route to a 26-7 victory. The defeat left the Steelers at 6-6, throwing a curveball at their playoff hopes and leaving the division title as their most viable route to the postseason.

This season, Heyward’s performance has been running neck and neck with Pittsburgh’s defense, which has been all over the map at times. In 12 games, the 36-year-old has recorded 23 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, six pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

Nonetheless, Heyward and the Steelers will look to get back in the win column and end their two-game losing streak when they meet the division-leading Baltimore Ravens (6-6) on Sunday.