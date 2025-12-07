On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will hit the field to take on the divisional rival Baltimore Ravens on the road. The Steelers are desperately looking for a win in this one after dropping three out of their last four, relinquishing their AFC North lead in the process.

Earlier this week, the Steelers made headlines by picking up wide receiver Adam Thielen, who had previously parted ways with the Minnesota Vikings, and before Sunday's game against the Ravens, Pittsburgh got the final update on his status.

“WR Adam Thielen is active, while Roman Wilson is not,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Thielen likely doesn't have a whole lot left in the tank at this stage of his career, but should give quarterback Aaron Rodgers a reliable downfield veteran presence who can find seams in the defense and make plays, even if he's not the athlete that he once was during his first stint with the Vikings.

Overall, the Steelers can use all the help they can get as they prepare to embark on the stretch run of their season. Pittsburgh most recently lost to the Buffalo Bills at home in blowout fashion and is dangerously close to slipping out of the playoff race altogether if things continue on this trajectory.

The Steelers will kick off their game against the Ravens on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET. After that, they'll have a long week before hitting the field next Monday night for a home game against the Miami Dolphins.