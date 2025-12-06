The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big decision to make in the near future, but it will not include firing head coach Mike Tomlin in 2025.

The 6-6 Steelers have significantly underwhelmed in 2025, which has led to fans calling for Tomlin's job to increase each week. Pittsburgh has already decided that it will not fire Tomlin before the New Year, but it will make a decision on his future with the team immediately after the season ends, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“After this season, Tomlin's contract will have two years remaining on it — 2026 and a team option in 2027,” Schefter wrote. “But according to league sources, the Steelers must decide whether to pick up the option on Tomlin's contract by March 1. There will be organizational meetings and decisions that occur, but not until after the season is complete, with a full body of work for all appropriate parties to review.”

Schefter noted that rival teams do not expect the Steelers to fire Tomlin due to decades of history within the organization. Pittsburgh has not fired a head coach since 1941, per Schefter.

Tomlin has famously never had a losing record in his 19 years as head coach of the Steelers. However, he has not won a playoff game since 2016 and has a poor 5-10 postseason record since winning Super Bowl XLIII.

The Steelers have also not come close to winning the NFC North since achieving the feat three times in five years from 2016 to 2020.

The Steelers' struggling defense in 2025 has been the biggest criticism of Tomlin's coaching in 2025. Tomlin's teams have historically been driven by elite defenses, which is what most fans expected with Pittsburgh's offseason acquisitions.