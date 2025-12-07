The Pittsburgh Steelers are a desperate team heading into a division game Sunday with the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh is 6-6 on the campaign, and fans are angry at head coach Mike Tomlin. Steelers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some fun though while scoring a touchdown on Baltimore.

Rodgers brought out an old discount double-check celebration after he ran in the end zone for a score.

Aaron Rodgers, broken left wrist and all, runs it to the end zone anyways 👏pic.twitter.com/lHNfZj2AZr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The rushing touchdown came in the first quarter with the Steelers trailing by a 3-0 score. Rodgers' touchdown gave Pittsburgh the lead. The Steelers and Ravens are playing at time of writing, with Baltimore also 6-6 on the year.

Article Continues Below

This is Rodgers' first season in Pittsburgh. He struggled in the team's last game, a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers seems to be playing Sunday with something to prove, despite nursing an injured wrist.

The Steelers are at risk of posting a losing season, for the first time ever under Tomlin. That would be a truly disappointing feat, as Steelers fans expected so much more from their team this season. It's been about a decade since Tomlin won a playoff game in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin entered the season under fire from Steelers fans. Pittsburgh overhauled a good portion of their roster, bringing in Rodgers to be the starting quarterback. The Steelers also lost both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to free agency.

Pittsburgh has lost back-to-back games heading into Sunday's matchup with Baltimore. The Steelers and Ravens are tied for first in the AFC North, heading into Sunday's clash.